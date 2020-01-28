EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Rikard Jozwiak post on Twitter.

Sanctions were applied for "undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which it will enter into force.

So-called "acting governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev, so-called "chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea" Yuri Gotsanyuk, so-called "chairman of the legislative assembly of Sevastopol" in 2016-1209, now "deputy of the legislative assembly of Sevastopol" Ekaterina Altabaeva. The remaining four posts — S. Danilenko, L. Bachov, K. Perkov and V. Nemuov – have not been identified.

