New SBI deputy chief Babikov defended ex-president Yanukovich in court. DOCUMENT

Censor.NET reports citing Lutsenko's post on Facebook.

"Worse than the lawyer of Yanukovych, on the position of the first deputy of the SBI can only be a lying official of the SBI, who claims that he did not defend Yanukovych," the statement said.

The ex-Prosecutor General also added photos of documents in which Oleksander Babikov appears as Viktor Yanukovych’s lawyer.

On January 20, former lawyer of Viktor Yanukovych, Oleksandr Babikov, was appointed first deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Babikov had defended Yanukovych's interests at several court hearings, including those where lawyers petitioned to challenge the judge. In particular, there was a hearing where a motion was considered to conduct a pre-trial investigation in absentia into the events of February 18-20, 2014 (violence against Euromaidan protesters].

Babikov's appointment to the post of SBI first deputy director could lead to the collapse of Yanukovych criminal cases. Families of Euromaidan heroes objected to this. Ex-president Poroshenko's attempted to convey their appeal to the director of the SBI.

SBI investigates 14 cases in which Poroshenko was a witness, and the Ukrainian Investigation Committee had already expressed concern about it.









