12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); automatic mounted grenade launchers – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk).

Two members of the Joint Forces were injured after they had been blown up by an unknown explosive device on January 28.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.