Censor.NET reports citing Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Volodymyr Borodiansky post.

"The Government has appointed Maryna Kuderchuk as head of the State Film Agency," Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Volodymyr Borodiansky wrote on his Telegram account.

Kuderchuk previously served as deputy chairman of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration on agricultural issues. Prior to that, she headed the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Concert Hall.

