Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"Today we agreed on the dismissal of the head of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)," Honcharuk said at a briefing on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Yevhen Kravtsov served as chairman of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Board since January 10, 2019. Prior to that, he held the post of acting chairman of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Board since August 2017.

