Pompeo to discuss European security with Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing VoA.

"Secretary will travel to Kyiv on January 30, where he will meet with President Zelensky, Foreign Minister [Vadym] Prystaiko, and Defense Minister [Andriy] Zahorodniuk to highlight U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

According to Pompeo, during his conversation with Zelensky, he intends to raise the issue of European security.

During his two-day visit to Kyiv, Pompeo will also attend a wreath laying ceremony on Sofiyska Square to honor those who have fallen in the Donbas, and meet with religious, civil society, and business community leaders.

Pompeo's visit to Ukraine was initially scheduled for January 3 but was postponed due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East following the killing of an Iranian general by the U.S. military.

Watch more: Zelenskyi urges not to forget about Holocaust tragedy. VIDEO