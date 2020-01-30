Ukraine’s delegation to continue its work in PACE amid approval of Russia’s authority

Censor.NET reports citing head of Ukrainian delegation Yelyzaveta Yasko (Servant of the People party) post.

"We will continue to work, of course - because we have come here to uphold the values ​​of the Council of Europe. We will fight," Yasko said at a joint briefing of members of the delegation.

According to her, the Ukrainian delegation does not consider the possibility of suspension of its work in PACE. Yasko also drew attention to the importance of mentioning the organization on Crimea in the resolution, which, according to her, indicates that truth and international law are on the side of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian lawmaker Petr Tolstoy elected as vice president in PACE at second tour