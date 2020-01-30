Ukraine's ex-deputy minister for occupied areas released from custody

Censor.NET reports citing his lawyer.

"Finally, Yurii Nikolaevich is free" he wrote.

His wife Yulia Grymchak posted that on Facebook.

"Yura is free", she wrote.

Just a week ago, on January 23, he was brought from the Chernihivske detention center to Kyiv's Lukyanivske detention center. Mrs. Grymchak confirmed that, saying she had "no idea where he was, who else was in his cell, what kind of conditions were there".

In August 2019, the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with representatives of the Special Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine, detained Yuriy Grymchak, the Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs, and his assistant on a $ 480,000 bribe. In October, Prosecutor General's Office lifted charges with fraud and charged him with power abuse. Grymchak was arrested and taken to custody in November 2019. Then, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine decided to keep Grymchak until February 14, 2020.