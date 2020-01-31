Censor.NET

Pompeo to discuss ways to develop strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss ways to develop a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

Censor.NET reports citing his Twitter post.

"Good to be in Kyiv today. U.S. support for Ukraine is unwavering, and I'm intent on underscoring this as I meet with Ukrainian government leaders to discuss ways we can advance our strategic partnership and reinforce Ukraine's position as a free and democratic state," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

As previously reported, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kyiv on Thursday evening.

On Friday, Pompeo will hold a series of meetings, in particular with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko, and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Zahorodniuk.

He will also take part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the memorial "Wall in memory of those killed for Ukraine" in the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

