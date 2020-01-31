Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
31.01.20 10:54

Over 600 towns and villages in two regions of Ukraine still without electricity due to bad weather

As of Friday morning, January 31, some 602 populated areas in two regions of Ukraine were left without electricity due to bad weather conditions.

Over 600 towns and villages in two regions of Ukraine still without electricity due to bad weather

Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"Bad weather conditions (strong wind and snow) caused blackouts in 602 populated areas in two regions, in particular: Sumy region – 440 populated areas, and Chernihiv region – 162," reads the report.

Emergency response teams of regional power distribution companies were involved in the restoration of power supply.

See more: Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The movement of automobile transport is fully provided. To ensure road traffic, 487 employees of the State Agency of Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor) and 366 units of equipment were involved.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2020, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100