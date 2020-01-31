Ukraine sends to ICC list of top Russian officials responsible for genocide in Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing PO website.

"The ultimate goal of crimes committed in Crimea against civilians is the complete displacement of pro-Ukrainian people from the peninsula and their replacement by the population from Russia," Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ihor Ponochovny said at a press conference on Friday.

According to the prosecutor, illegal searches, detentions and imprisonments on the peninsula created the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty which in turn forces the pro-Ukrainian population to leave the occupied territory.

The report lists the officials of the Russian Federation who are responsible for human rights violations in Crimea.

"We have sent a list of 14 representatives of senior leadership of the Russian Federation who are to be held liable for the crimes committed," the prosecutor said, adding that this is already the seventh report sent to the ICC.