12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soidiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and other small arms – in the area of Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, automatic mounted grenade laucnhers and heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: EU calls on OSCE participating States not to recognize Russian passports in Donbas

Two members of the Joint Forces were wounded and another one was injured as a result of the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.