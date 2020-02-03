Censor.NET

03.02.20

Erdogan arrives in Kyiv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started an official visit to Ukraine.

During the visit, the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey will meet face-to-face and chair the eighth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey. During the talks, the sides will discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas of interaction.

A number of bilateral documents are to be signed following the meeting of the Strategic Council.

The heads of state will also take part in a Ukrainian-Turkish business forum.

