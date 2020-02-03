Bill on counteraction disinformation to be improved, - official

Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram channel.

He noted that the bill is only at the first stage of the public discussion and there is a conclusion that this stage should be extended.

"I underline that today we have only a draft law. It is widely debated by the community of professionals; the first strategic session was held, during which the main clusters of issues was defined as they provoke the discussion and demand extra professional discussions. Only after this stage the bill will be improved and submitted for the consideration of the government," Borodyanskyi said.

The Minister specified that it will be transparent progress and before the submission of the bill to the Verkhovna Rada, all offers of the ministries, public and international partners will be considered.