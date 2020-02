Censor.NET reports citing Ukrzaliznytsia post on Facebook.

The most popular domestic route in Ukraine was the Kyiv-Kharkiv route, for which 1.7 million passengers purchased tickets in 2019.

It is noted that the TOP-5 routes also included destinations Kyiv-Lviv (1.6 million passengers), Kyiv-Dnipro (1.3 million), Kyiv-Vinnytsia (1.1 million) and Kyiv-Odesa (0.9 million )

