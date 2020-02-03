Two people with ARVI hospitalized in Ukraine after return from China

Censor.NET reports citing Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine press service.

Thus, on February 1, at Boryspil Airport, two passengers went to the doctors due to the suspicion on 2019-nCoV. After the check, the preliminary diagnosis is ARVI.

"Considering the fact that these passengers arrived from China, they were hospitalized to the infectious disease section of Oleksandrivsky hospital of Kyiv," the message said.

An employee of Healthcare Ministry press service Kateryna Khitrova noted, that the doctors hold laboratory tests to establish the disease of hospitalized persons.

"The testing by process of elimination. The colleagues suspect the new coronavirus; we hold all accessible tests to exclude all diseases that we can check. And if there is no coincidence, they are delivered to reference laboratories," the Healthcare Ministry noted..