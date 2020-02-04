12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soidiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched eight attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded and another one was injured as a result of the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.