Zelenskyi instructed Cabinet to deal with MP's advice to sell dog to pay bills causes outcry issue

"The situation that happened to one of the deputies of the Servant of the People on air on Friday. First of all, I want to apologize to all of us for such reckless words of the deputy. Actually, on Friday, the president instructed the government to deal with Lyubov’s specific issue from the Kirovograd region. And today we received information about directly and the payments that this household pays, this family for utility bills and the subsidies it receives.According to information provided by the government today, this family has already been from the beginning the whole season received a monetized subsidy in the amount of slightly more than 3.5 thousand UAH, which on average allowed this family to pay no more than 300-350 UAH per month for utilities (gas and electricity. - Ed)," said Kovaliv.

Earlier pictures of dogs flooded Ukrainian social media after an MP advised a pensioner to sell her pet, so she could pay her utility bills.

The shaggy dog story began on Friday when Lyubov Kolyucha, 66, called in to the 112 Ukrayina TV channel, to complain that her small pension of 2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias ($79; £61) was not enough to live on.

But MP Yevgeniy Brahar's suggestion about how to raise the money led to jokes and memes, including one stating: "First they came for the dogs, and I did not speak out. Because I was not a dog."

Mr Brahar, 25, of the ruling Servant of the People party, later apologised on his Facebook page, saying he was a "novice in politics".

Together with the host of the political phone-in, Mrs Kolyucha calculated that - after she had paid her gas bill - there would be nothing left.