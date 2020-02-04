Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"To be honest, I'm not leading this direction, but I will give a subjective opinion. It seems to me that this thing can become a reality when some large well-known company, like Microsoft, presents an industrial solution. When the company says, 'Look, here our solution is for governments around the world, and I guarantee that this system cannot be hacked.' Then society will have enough confidence to decide to implement such systems," Dubilet said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Dubilet said any decision that the government wants to create domestically can fuel negativity and distrust on the part of society.

In addition, the minister noted that the launch of electronic elections does not imply a denial of the opportunity to vote in a traditional way.

Read more: Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

"In general, this is a very important thing. There is a well-known problem all over the world that a younger society is less active in elections, despite the fact that elections are what most affect young people. Therefore, electronic elections are a way to get young people back to the polls," he said.