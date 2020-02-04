Foreign Minister Prystaiko hopes for large-scale ‘all-for-all’ prisoner exchange

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are really preparing another swap. We still believe that it will be possible to complete all-for-all prisoner exchange in the near future," he said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Tomáš Petříček in Prague.

The Ukrainian foreign minister has added he hopes that it will be possible to return a large number of Crimean Tatars. According to Prystaiko, that issue was discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, February 3, during his visit to Kyiv.

