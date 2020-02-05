Ukrainian president backs government's decision to limit salaries to officials

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

He said this at a meeting at the Office of the President involving representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, the press service of the head of state reported.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk informed Zelenskyi about the decision to regulate the issue of salaries paid to the heads of ministries.

"We have agreed that the salary of the minister, deputy minister, and other senior officials will be linked to the average salary in the country. The salaries of ministers and their deputies will be in the range of three to five average salaries. And it is necessary to stop paying 200-400% bonuses - the maximum bonus will not exceed one salary," Honcharuk said.

Also, according to him, all information about the salaries of the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers will be published on a monthly basis.

"It seems to me very fair that you link the salary to the average wage across the country. If it increases, it will increase for everyone, if it decreases, senior officials will also earn less," Zelenskyi said.

The prime minister also informed the president that the government had decided to ask the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine to refrain from paying big bonuses to the company's management and consider reducing them. "We are now conducting the necessary consultations with the supervisory board and expect to find a solution in the coming weeks," Honcharuk said.