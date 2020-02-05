Ukraine won’t supply water to occupied Crimea — president’s representative

Censor.NET reports citing Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych post on Facebook.

"In response to some media reports about the possible resumption of water supply to Crimea and the corresponding ‘visit of the commission from Kyiv’, we emphasize that this information is untrue," Korynevych posted on Facebook.

Korynevych informed that a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights would be held in Kherson region on February 11-12 in order to familiarize with the issues related to the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The committee members plan to visit the entry-exit checkpoint "Kalanchak" and a dam of the closed section of the North Crimean Canal due to its close proximity to the checkpoint.

"Nobody talks about any resumption of water supply; the water from the Channel will flow to Crimea only after the de-occupation. No water will be supplied prior to the de-occupation. The offsite meeting of the Committee has nothing to do with the issue of water supply, the members will familiarize with the situation near the administrative border with the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Korynevych stressed.