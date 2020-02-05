12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); antitank missile system, mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launcher and other small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm and 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) and Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on defenders of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk).