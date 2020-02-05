Ministerial salaries will range from three to five average wages

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"It will be fair to link the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers and other senior officials to the average wage in the country. That is, if everyone's salary decreases, then the salary of senior officials will decrease too. The salaries of ministers and their deputies will range from three to five average waves," he wrote.

He expressed confidence that it is necessary to stop the payment of 200-400% bonuses - from now on, the maximum bonus will not exceed the amount of one salary.

Honcharuk added that all information about the salaries of the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers would be published on a monthly basis. "The government will also appeal to the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine with the request to refrain from paying large bonuses to the management of this company and to consider reducing them," he wrote.

On January 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare a new concept for salaries of the heads of ministries, agencies, state-owned companies and their deputies, taking into account the situation in the country, as well as to settle the situation with the bonuses of top Naftogaz managers.