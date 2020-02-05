Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn signed memorandum of cooperation

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske. The document was signed on February 5 with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk and the member of the Board for Infrastructure Deutsche Bahn AG Ronald Pofall.

"Of course, we understand that at the first stage cooperation between the companies will be more consultative in nature, but we hope that over time we can come to deeper forms of cooperation," Honcharuk said at the time of signing the document.

Read more: "Deutsche Bahn is unable to ensure smooth operation of the railway," - DW

Within the framework of the cooperation, it is expected that Deutsche Bahn will provide advice on managing the Ukrzaliznytsya. Also, when discussing the text of the memorandum, it was proposed to attract Deutsche Bahn managers to manage Ukrzaliznytsia, in particular to senior positions in the board and supervisory board of a Ukrainian company.