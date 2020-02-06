Zelenskyi presents Diia mobile app. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Diia mobile app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. From now on, nine million Ukrainians can use their driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates in their smartphones," Zelenskyi said during the presentation of the mobile application in Kyiv on Thursday, February 6.

According to him, other countries have been developing such digital applications for years, whereas Ukraine has managed to implement this initiative in six months.

"Ukraine has become the third country in Europe to have something like that," Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, he said that state budget funds had not been spent on the creation of the Diia app.

App can be downloaded here: Google Play Apple Store.