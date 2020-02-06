Censor.NET

06.02.20 16:53

State Security Department of Ukraine denies involvement its employee in Honcharuk wiretapping

The State Security Department of Ukraine denies the involvement of its employee in the "wiretap" in the office of Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk.

Censor.NET reports citing State Security Department of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"The State Guard Department of Ukraine openly cooperates with the Security Service of Ukraine in criminal proceedings regarding illegal wiretapping of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk in order to remove any possible suspicions of involvement of servicemen of the State Guard Department of Ukraine of Ukraine in this incident," the statement said.

The State Guard Department of Ukraine asks media representatives to refrain from disseminating unverified guesses and rumors until the relevant law enforcement authorities announce the official results of the investigation.

