President introduces new head of Lviv Regional State Administration

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

The president said this during his working trip to Lviv region on Friday, February 7

"I want to introduce to you the new chairman of Lviv Regional State Administration," Zelenskyi said at the beginning of his speech to the mines of the State Enterprise Lvivvuhillia in Chervonohrad and handed over to Kozytskyi a decree on his appointment.

The president assured that the new head of Lviv region is a professional and experienced person, who has extensive managerial experience.

On December 24, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Communities and Territories announced a decision to dismiss Ihor Bondarenko as chairman of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration and Markiyan Malsky as chairman of Lviv Regional State Administration.