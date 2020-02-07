Ukraine’s Consul in Moldova suspended amid suspicion of statutory rape

Censor.NET reports citing SP.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova has informed the Embassy of Ukraine that law enforcement authorities are investigating into diplomat suspected of committing a crime in the city of Beltsy (Moldova).

"The Moldovan side has requested that the said person does not leave the territory of Moldova for the duration of the investigative actions. The State Secretary of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened disciplinary proceedings, during which the said diplomat will be suspended from performing official duties," Ukraine’s MFA informed.

Read more: SBU strengthens counter-intelligence regime on Ukraine-Moldova border

On February 4, a 17-year-old girl was raped in the city of Beltsy. This fact was confirmed by the press secretary of the Beltsy Inspectorate Zhanna Molchanova, Deschide.md informed.

Journalists of this outlet, citing sources in law enforcement bodies, reported that one of the suspects was an employee of Ukraine’s Consulate.