Zelenskyi could meet with Orbán in spring

Censor.NET reports citing Evropeyska Pravda.

"If a meeting of the intergovernmental commission is successful, it will also open the way for a meeting between Prime Minister of Hungary Orbán and President Zelensky in spring," Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said at a press conference with Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

He noted that a meeting of the intergovernmental commission was planned to be held in Budapest in March.

The foreign minister noted that the Hungarian side expected to discuss the construction of another border crossing point, the use of Hungary’s $50 million line of credit for infrastructure projects in Ukraine and to reach agreements in the field of agriculture and health care.

In addition, he said, Hungary aims to achieve results in the negotiations on mutual recognition of diplomas.

Watch more: Zelenskyi presents Diia mobile app. VIDEO

"We want to make Zakarpattia region a success story. We are ready to continue our program for economic development in Zakarpattia and we are ready to continue providing assistance to educational and cultural organizations of Zakarpattia region," Péter Szijjártó added.