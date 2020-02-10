National Guard, Special Force starts 24-hour patrolling of Mukachevo for fighting criminal groups

Censor.NET reports citing National Guard press service.

"Due to the operating environment, commitment of the number of the criminal offenses in city Mukachevo, for provision of the assistance to the bodies of the National Police, for stabilization of the crime situation in the city and Mukachevo area, Zakarpattia region, the operating reserve of the National Guard of Ukraine is attracted," the message said.

For 24-hour patrolling, the military of the operational designation regiment named after Ivan Bohun and guardsmen of the Second Halytska brigade arrived in the city.

There was a shootout of two men on the off-road vehicles in Mukachevo, Zakarpattya region, at about 10 a.m. February 7. Two people were injured.

The crime was qualified as intentional homicide attempted of two citizens and illicit arm handling.