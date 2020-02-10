Ukraine has no plans to appoint ambassador to Russia, - Ukraine’s MFA

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

"It is not planned to fill the vacant position of the head of Ukraine’s diplomatic office in the Russian Federation at the moment," the statement said.

Ukraine's MFA earlier stated that Ukraine had been approving candidatures for 13 of 19 countries where they were not appointed. However, there was no specific information on the list of countries.

Read more: Russia ready to exchange ambassadors with Ukraine, - Lavrov

"There were no requests for an agreation from the Russian side to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the message reads.