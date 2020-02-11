Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched two attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

As a result of the enemy shelling over the past day, no casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Read more: Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soidier wounded

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.