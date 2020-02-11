Zelenskyi, Merkel discuss implementation of Normandy Four summit agreements

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

Zelenskyi informed Merkel of the security situation in Donbas.

The chancellor expressed concern over the non-compliance with the ceasefire regime by the illegal armed forces.

The interlocutors discussed the issue of identifying three additional areas for the disengagement of troops along the contact line in Donbas and expressed hope for the achievement of progress in this issue at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on February 12.

The president reiterated the need to ensure unhindered access to detainees in the uncontrolled territory of Ukraine for international humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The parties also touched upon the need to continue the EU's personal sanctions against former high-ranking officials of Ukraine suspected of misusing public funds and committing crimes during the Revolution of Dignity.