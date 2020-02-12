Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used automatic mounted grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms– outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.