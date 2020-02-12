Sytnyk: "Attempt of my dismissal is connected with PrivatBank case"

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"What is happening now (collecting signatures for the resignation from the post of director of NABU. - Ed.) Is connected with the so-called "backpack case", which, unfortunately, the prosecutor’s office closed, as well as the PrivatBank case, which has recently been completely transferred to NABU: There are two key reasons: the only thing that is unclear to me is why this (attempt to remove from office. - Ed.) Is done in such an uncivilized way. Deputies from certain political circles run around, collect signatures and push other deputies to commit frankly illegitimate action. Why this is done - I think we will get answers in the near future," said Sytnyk.

According to him, NABU does not feel fruitful cooperation in the investigation of this case, especially by expert institutions.

Also Sytnyk does not give predictions when the case of PrivatBank can go to court.