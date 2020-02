As reported by Censor.NET.

Yermak has said this at a briefing.

Yermak added he had not discussed the issue of Crimea with deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for the "Ukrainian issue" instead of Vladislav Surkov, a Putin's assistant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Yermak as the head of the Office instead of Andrii Bohdan on February 11.

Read more: Yermak: No arrangements for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting so far

Before, Yermak had been Zelenskyi’s assistant.