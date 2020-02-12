Yermak: No arrangements for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting so far

As reported by Censor.NET.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak said this during a briefing, when asked whether Zelenskyi-Putin meeting is possible before the Normandy format meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This decision will be made by the President. If he sees this meeting as necessary, it could be a step towards getting real results from the Normandy format talks, we do not rule it out. But so far, there are no arrangements, no talks on this topic," Yermak said.

