No phone rule or intrigues: Yermak spoke about principles of President’s Office

"I also wish - and will do my best so that the Office of the President has a comfortable atmosphere and the professional teamwork of like-minded people who respect each other as the basic principles. I will do everything so that there is no telephone rule and intervention to the state processes, no intrigues – everything will be transparent and honest," Yermak said.

According to him, the Office of the President will guarantee freedom of speech.

"I would like to thank you, journalists, who during the nine months of my work as an aide to the President of Ukraine have been very helpful and sometimes criticized me. I believe that without this we would not be able to improve our work on a daily basis. I am sure that without the media, the authorities cannot get better, and we must and want to acknowledge it... On behalf of the President of Ukraine, the President's Office, together with other state institutions, will guarantee the freedom of speech and media independence in our country," Yermak said.