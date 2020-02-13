Zelenskyi includes Yermak in National Security and Defense Council

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

A decree to that effect, No. 52 2020 of February 12, has been published on the website of the head of state.

"To include Andrii Borysovych Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in the personnel of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree reads.

At the same time, the president withdrew former Head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan from the NSDC composition.

On February 11, Zelenskyi dismissed Bohdan as Head of the Office of the President and appointed Yermak to the post.