Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid", Russian-occupation troops used 82mm mortars and heavy machine gun to shell Ukrainian troops near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.