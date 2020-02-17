1,770 people succumb to coronavirus worldwide

Censor.NET reports citing RBK Ukraine.

Most of the lethal cases have been reproted in the mainland China. Over 1900 new cases of infection were observed on Sunday; the overall number of reported cases in Hubei reached 58,182.

The global count currently shows more that 71,200 of contamination with coronavirus; most of these, again, are observed in China.

China's National Committee for Healthcare will publish the data regarding all provinces in the country.

Read more: Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

The Chinese government introduced death penalty for concealing symptoms of the deadly disease. This was the decison passed by the Chinese court. It also said that concealing the history of one's travels could will be considered a criminal offense, too. Thus, the person who became the source of the infection and led to the spread of the virus will be accused of creating a threat to public safety and may be sentenced to 10 years in prison or life imprisonment or death penalty.