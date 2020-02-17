Ukraine will not agree 'some soldier' is found guilty of downing Ukrainian jet - Prystaiko

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said this at a ceremony to lay a memorial stone at the site of a future memorial to Flight PS752 victims at Boryspil International Airport on Monday.

"I met with the Iranian foreign minister the day before yesterday. We demanded a fair and honest investigation during this meeting. We will not agree that some soldier is found [guilty of] shooting down [the plane]. We demand that we know all the truth about our flight, about what led to the death of our people," he said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the Government of Ukraine are actively working to restore justice and bring to justice all those responsible for killing Ukrainians.

"I understand that nothing can be paid for the lives of your relatives. The only thing we can do is demand fair compensation. I am sure we will be able to report it to you," Prystaiko said.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing-737, performing flight PS752 en route from Tehran to Kyiv, was shot down by two rockets shortly takeoff from the Tehran airport on January 8.

The disaster took the lives of all 176 people on board - 167 passengers and nine crew members. Citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom were killed in the tragedy.

Tehran has so far refused to hand over black box flight recorders to Kyiv.