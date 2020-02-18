Zelenskyi: Our army strongly responds to provocation in Donbas. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

"There were other issues on the NSDC agenda, but we started with the provocation that happened on the contact line this morning. I want to tell you that we have powerful army. Provocations happen, and the army responded strongly," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a briefing following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Currently, the situation is completely controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Chief of General Staff, he added.

"We are confident that this provocation will not change the course – because you can sit at the negotiating table only having a strong army – the course towards the end of the war and the restoration of peace," the President said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi described the morning offensive of invaders in the JFO area as a cynical provocation and an attempt to disrupt the peace process in Donbas.

This morning, the armed formations of the Russian Federation attacked positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces units near Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi. As a result of the battle, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and four more soldiers were wounded. The positions of Ukrainian defenders have not been lost.