U.S. accuses Russia of disrupting Minsk agreements

Censor.NET rpeorts citing Interfax.

She said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday, February 18.

"Unfortunately, Russia has not shown a similar willingness to fulfill its commitments under the Minsk agreements. It continues to arm, train, lead, and fight alongside its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine. This stands in direct contravention of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, including to establish an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," Chalet said.

She compared Tuesday's shelling of Ukrainian positions by Russian-backed forces near Zolote with an insidious attack on Debaltseve five years ago. "Then, as now, Russian-led forces continue to contravene commitments made by President Putin and Russian officials, and to kill Ukrainians on Ukrainian territory," the diplomat said.

Chalet stressed that instead of engaging constructively, Russia "stalls and disseminates disinformation to distract attention from its central, unmistakable, and unjustifiable role in fomenting this conflict."

"Russia also continues its hybrid activities against Ukraine, wielding economic and political leverage," the diplomat said.

Russian-backed forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, Khutir Vilnyi and Popasna early on February 18, killing one Ukrainian serviceman and wounding another five.