Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram

"According to the plan, the plane will arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time on February 19," the prime minister wrote on the Telegram channel.

As reported, there are 84 Ukrainians in total in Wuhan, while 49 of them expressed a desire to be evacuated. Foreign citizens will also be evacuated, who will undergo observation in Ukraine.

