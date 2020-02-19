Police to cordon off quarantine site set to host Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

A plane has been sent to the Chinese city of Wuhan today to evacuate Ukrainian citizens and national of other countries seeking help, namely Norway, Israel, Belarus, Spain, Montenegro, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama and other countries.

An emergency operational center has been established in Ukraine to ensure that no infected citizens are on board and to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus. In addition, temporary restrictions and special conditions have been set up for those who was in the PRC. They will be quarantined for up to 14 days.

The premises with the evacuees will be taken under tight control to provide security and disinfection. Forty seven officers will be guarding the area. Foot and highway patrol will be operating in the area, while a checkpoint and a CCTV surveillance system will be installed.

The State Emergency Service is ready to transport citizens, assigning seven buses and deploying 33 rescuers.