11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Snipers’ activity was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used mounted antitank grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); small arms were used and snipers were firing in the area of Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded on February 19.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of different systems on defenders of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties have been reported.