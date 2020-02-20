Censor.NET

Ukraine marks ‘Heavenly Hundred’s Day’ on anniversary of Euromaidan bloodshed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainians are marking Heavenly Hundred’s Day on the sixth anniversary of a deadly crackdown against the Euromaidan protests that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian former president, Viktor Yanukovych.

The commemorations honour those who were killed in Kyiv during clashes with Yanukovych's security forces on February 20, 2014.

The procession of dignity in memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, which took place in the centre of Kyiv, reached the Heavenly Hundred Avenue. Near the memorial Cross on the Avenue of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred, a memorial service was held in memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred. Priests served a prayer service, those present laid flowers at the memorial.

