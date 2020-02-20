OSCE Secretary General to visit Ukraine soon

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama and OSCE PA Chairman George Tsereteli recently visited Kyiv to assure of our strong commitment to supporting the process through the Trilateral Contact Group and the OSCE SMM. I plan to go to Kyiv and Donbas in the near future," Greminger announced during the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Vienna on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The OSCE Secretary-General called for joint efforts to "keep pace" on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is of utmost importance that we take every opportunity to reach a peaceful settlement to the crisis in and around Ukraine. We now have a window of opportunity to provide additional, meaningful results on the path of the Minsk agreements implementation," he added.